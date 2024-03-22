Is Publix open on Easter?

article

If you're looking to sneak in a grocery trip this weekend, keep in mind that Easter is on Sunday.

All Publix locations and pharmacies will be closed on Easter this year, the grocery chain announced. Easter is Sunday, March 31.

Publix locations will be open regular hours on Saturday. Most locations typically close at 10 p.m.

Walmart will be open on Easter Sunday, while Target locations will be closed.

Most Walgreens locations will be open on Easter, but store hours may vary. Contact your local Walgreens before visiting. CVS Pharmacy will also be open.