Investment firm suggests theme parks close amid virus outbreak

A new report from asset management and investment firm AllianceBernstein reveals that it's not a matter of “if" America’s theme parks will close but "when,” and for how long.



The report states tht it would pointless to tell visitors to self- quarantine after going to the theme parks and advises that temporarily shutting the parks down is a better option than taking a risk of coronavirus spreading among visitors once they go home.



Visitors say that central Florida is all about theme parks, and they're not surprised they haven't shut their gates, yet.

“I'm actually not surprised but I was talking about it with a friend earlier and at one point it may happen and if it does, you gotta protect yourself at the end of the day, right?” asked Demitrus Anthony, who was visiting from Michigan.

“People love Disney, people love all that,” said Alyssa Iselli, visiting from Texas, “no matter what's gonna happen there's still gonna be those dedicated people that wanna come no matter what.