Investigators identify 3 victims of Daytona Beach-bound plane crash

Authorities identified the three victims of Friday's tragic plane crash from Georgia that was headed to Daytona Beach.

Hall County law enforcement said 44-year-old Dan Delnoce of Gainesville, 45-year-old Courtney Flanders of Gainesville and 39-year-old Matthew Delnoce of Ohio all died in the incident. The relation of the victims is unclear.

Officials say a single-engine plane bound for Daytona Beach crashed shortly after takeoff near Gainesville, Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Cessna 182 crashed into a wooded ravine about two miles northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, around 6:50 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed all three adults aboard were killed.

"The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on a planned flight to Daytona Beach. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site," said FAA spokesperson Emma Duncan.

Witnesses told FOX 5 Atlanta they heard a loud noise shortly before the plane could be seen crashing into some trees. One family said the wing of the plane landed on their mobile home.

Debris from a plane that crashed shortly after taking off in Gainesville, Georgia forces a family from their home on Feb. 26, 2021. (FOX 5)

Officials said the pilot was attempting to turn the plane around and head back to the airport when the crash occurred.

Part of a wing fell into a mobile home, first responders said. No one on the ground was hurt but all three occupants in the plane died.

FOX 5 learned the American Red Cross is assisting the family occupying the mobile home.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division will be handling the death investigation.

