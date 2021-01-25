Investigation launched after teen shot in Orange County, deputies say

article

Deputies in Orange County say they are investigating after a teen was shot on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a shooting on Silver Star Road on Sunday night. They found a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

They said he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl

Their initial investigation reportedly found that an unknown suspect fired shots from a vehicle.

This story is developing, check back for updates.