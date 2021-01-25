Investigation launched after teen shot in Orange County, deputies say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Orange County say they are investigating after a teen was shot on Sunday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a shooting on Silver Star Road on Sunday night. They found a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
They said he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
MORE NEWS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl
Their initial investigation reportedly found that an unknown suspect fired shots from a vehicle.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Advertisement