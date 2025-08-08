Invest 96L could become tropical depression in Atlantic; chances low for Southeast coastal storm

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking two Atlantic systems: Invest 96L and a low-pressure area near the Southeast U.S. Invest 96L may develop into a tropical depression by this weekend or early next week with a 60% chance. The system offshore of North Carolina has a low 20% chance of forming.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, including a tropical disturbance in the far Atlantic known as Invest 96L, and a disturbance near the Southeast United States continues to move away from Florida.

Invest 96L in the Central Atlantic Ocean

What we know:

A system known as Invest 96L in the central Atlantic is currently producing disorganized shower activity. Development of this system is not expected in the next day or two, but conditions are expected to become more favorable in a few days.

It may become a tropical depression by late weekend or early next week as it moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central tropical and subtropical Atlantic, according to the NHC.

Invest 96L's chance of formation over the next two days is 10%, while its formation chances over the next seven days are 60%.

System off Southeast U.S. coast

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC is monitoring a low-pressure system a few hundred miles offshore of North Carolina, though it has a low chance of development.

The NHC says some tropical or subtropical development is possible over the weekend while the system moves northeastward over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

The system has a 10% chance of development in the next two days and a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

Invest, depression, tropical storm or hurricane?

Dig deeper:

What's the difference between an invest, depression, tropical storm and hurricane?

A tropical wave is first classified as an "invest," or an area that is under "investigation" for potential development into a tropical depression or storm. As a disorganized area of low pressure becomes better organized, it can become a depression. Once it displays a circulation and wind speeds reach 40 mph, the tropical depression can be designated a tropical storm. When wind speeds reach 75 mph, a tropical storm is upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

CSU update

The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its climatological peak on Sept. 10, a time when conditions typically become more conducive to tropical activity. Forecasters expect tropical waves emerging from Africa to continue grabbing attention, as this region often spawns powerful storms during late summer. The next named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will be Erin.

Colorado State University (CSU) released the final update to its 2025 Hurricane Season Outlook on Wednesday. There are no changes in this final update compared to their previous two updates from July and June.

Although it was shifted down slightly compared to the initial forecast put out in April, CSU is still forecasting a slightly above-normal season in the Atlantic basin.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

While the season lasts for six months, the most intense period is generally from mid-August to October. The peak in hurricane activity is linked to favorable atmospheric and ocean conditions like warm sea surface temperatures and specific wind patterns. Although the peak is in the later months, storms can form before and after the official season dates.

Forecasters are predicting an above-average hurricane season for 2025, with the potential for more named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes compared to historical averages.