VIDEO: `Multiple fatalities’ on I-55 after 'dust storm' causes large crash in downstate Illinois

A dangerous dust storm in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and "multiple fatalities" late Monday morning on Interstate 55, forcing emergency officials to close a 30-mile stretch of the highway.

The crashes occurred around 10:55 a.m. in both the southbound and northbound lanes amid windblown dust and involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.

The highway was shut down in both directions between milepost 63 and milepost 80 in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis.

More than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries, Starrick said. Starrick said there were "multiple fatalities" but did give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.

He said that said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

"Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility. I-55 traffic is being detoured via Illinois 104 and Illinois 48 through Taylorville," the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

State police said traffic was being diverted onto the frontage road, and drivers were urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers and families of people who were involved in the crash, according to state police.

"To keep travelers coming from the north side to reunite with loved ones safe, the Auburn Travel Center has been set up as a reunification point. Located at 329 IL Route 104, Divernon, IL, this is for reunification only," Illinois State Police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said on Twitter a mixture of freshly plowed fields and gusty northwest winds generated the dust storm in the region.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.