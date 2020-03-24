Instacart to bring on 300,000 new shoppers to face coronavirus outbreak

article

People still need groceries even when they're self-isolating -- and Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, has plans to add 300,000 new workers over the following months.

The service has seen an increase in customer demand as people across the country self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak. The company has planned on adding 300,000 new shoppers to its line up, according to a news release. Instacart added that it has seen its order volume grow by 150 percent year over year.

Instacart employees shop and deliver grocery orders for the app's users.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanna Clark said Instacart was "serving as a critical lifeline for millions of people and hundreds of businesses during these uncertain times."

According to her, the company was providing "a critical service for Americans confined to their homes and in need of the basic necessities amid the spread of COVID-19."

"The last few weeks have been the busiest in Instacart's history and our teams are working around the clock to reliably and safely serve all members of our community. Instacart shoppers have stepped up as household heroes for families, grandparents, and people in need coast-to-coast," Apoorva Mehta, the founder and CEO of Instacart, explained.

"We expect to see continued customer demand and, as a result, we're opening up 300,000 more full-service shopper roles across North America. As more people look for immediate, flexible earnings opportunities during this time, we hope that Instacart can be an additional source of income for those looking to earn while also delivering for the communities in which they live."

