Inmate at Lake County Jail passes away after experiencing pneumonia, low oxygen levels, deputies say

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported that an inmate at the Lake County Detention Center passed away on Monday evening.

They said that the inmate, identified as 39-year-old Virgil Hyde, was being treated at AdventHealth Waterman since Thursday for pneumonia and low oxygen levels.

They also confirmed that Hyde was tested for COVID-19 in mid-June as part of the jail's facility-wide testing. He was negative at that time.

However, they said that Hyde became sick last week and was confirmed to have pneumonia on July 8. He was placed in medical isolation until his oxygen levels dropped and thus needed to be transported to the hospital.

The inmate was in jail reportedly awaiting the sentencing for a 2016 charge.

