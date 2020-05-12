An Indiana man and his crew painted a giant American flag on his lawn to honor health care workers.

Justin Riggins and a team of helpers used 30 gallons of paint to create the 10,686-square-foot flag. Video from May 2 shows the completed flag on Riggins’ property.

“People need some positivity during the times we are in,” Riggins told local media. “I wanted to honor the ones protecting us and our country. A tribute to our front line health care that are keeping us healthy.”

The project took two hours to set up and five hours to paint over a stretch of two days

The Ropkey Armor Museum, a military history museum, used to be on Riggins’ property and he wanted to keep its legacy going.

Storyful contributed to this story.