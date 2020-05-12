Expand / Collapse search

F-15 jets to fly over Orlando in honor of first responders, healthcare workers

A row of 125th Fighter Wing F-15s from Jacksonville Fla. stack the Eglin Air Force Base flightline Oct. 7, October 7, 2016.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida National Guard announced they will do a flyover in Orlando on Wednesday to honor healthcare workers and first responders working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Two F-15C jets from the Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville will fly across the area starting over Apopka High School. 

They'll make several flyovers until just before noon, with the last one at 11:49 a.m. above South Lake Hospital. 

The following is an approximate schedule of locations and times for Wednesday:

  • 11:35 a.m.: Apopka High School
  • 11:37 a.m.: West Orange Park
  • 11:41 a.m.: Orange County Convention Center
  • 11:42 a.m.: Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • 11:43 a.m.: Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
  • 11:44 a.m.: Lake Blanchard Park
  • 11:45 a.m.: Camping World Stadium
  • 11:46 a.m.: Barnett Park
  • 11:49 a.m.: South Lake Hospital

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home or work site, and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” the Nsaid in a news release. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.” 

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and their Air Force counterparts, the Thunderbirds, recently flew over Jacksonville and Miami to celebrate the work that frontline workers are doing during the pandemic. 