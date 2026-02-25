Indiana man arrested after drunkenly causing a disturbance in Disney Springs, deputies say

The Brief A man from Indiana is accused of causing a drunken disturbance at Disney Springs. The Orange County Sheriff's office, who responded to the incident, said Adam Stepheson, 28, attempted to break into a closed door at the House of Blues venue. Stephenson also reportedly knocked down store items and threw other items at staff to keep them away.



What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Disney Springs on Feb. 2 after reports that Adam Stephenson, 28 – from Morgantown, Ind. – attempted to kick into a closed door at the House of Blue entertainment and restaurant venue. Stephenson reportedly tried to kick the door – which led to an office area in the business – several times before kicking another door that led inside the venue.

When confronted, Stephenson ran away into the M&M store during which he knocked several items off the shelf before running out of the store, the arrest affidavit said. Stephenson later attempted to use several large metal high-top bar stools to keep Disney Security and House of Blues employees from following him, the report said.

Deputies said Stephenson's actions endangered the safety of others.

Stephenson is facing two charges: attempted burglary of a structure and disorderly intoxication.