Indian River County director resigns after arrest in grandfather’s death: ‘I didn’t kill him. I helped him out.’

The Brief Indian River County Planning and Development Services Director Christopher Balter, 35, resigned three days after his arrest in connection with his grandfather’s death in Palm Bay. Investigators say Balter admitted in a recorded phone call to giving his hospice-bound grandfather Ambien, which was not prescribed to him, and also allegedly forged a quit claim deed to transfer the man’s home to himself for $10. He faces third-degree felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and forgery and was released on $22,500 bond.



Christopher Balter, 35, Indian River County’s Director of Planning and Development Services, resigned only 3 days after being arrested and accused of possibly playing a role in his grandfather's death in Palm Bay, according to officials.

Christopher Michael Balter | CREDIT: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The backstory:

Records show that Balter lived with his grandfather, Gilbert Balter, who was in his 90s and in hospice care at the time of his death.

Gilbert was placed under hospice care on January 6, 2025. The main diagnosis for the hospice care was "Diastolic Heart Failure".

On January 13, Gilberts caseworker reported that during his visit Gilbert denied being in pain and stated that what mattered to him most was to "live longer."

On January 31, nurses reported that Gilbert was being nonverbal and sleeping more.

Reports show that Gilbert Balter passed away on February 1 at around 5:45 p.m.

"I didn't kill him. I helped him out."

What we know:

According to the arrest report, Balter had a conversation with a friend over the phone on February 1 in which he admitted that he "killed" his grandfather. During the call, Balter admits to giving his grandfather the sedative Ambien, which was prescribed to Balter, not his grandfather.

Balter's friend reported to the police after the conversation and agreed to conduct a controlled phone call per law officials' request. During the call, Balter stated "I didn't kill him. I helped him out."

Below is part of the documented conversation from the controlled phone call:

CREDIT: Brevard County Clerk of Courts | Taken from the affidavit for arrest warrant State of Florida vs. Christopher Michael Balter

Cannot be ruled out

What they're saying:

The cause of death was believed to be "Atherosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease." However, "The combination of Morphine, Zolpidem (Ambien) and Lorazepam toxicity cannot be ruled out as contributory to the death," medical examiner officials said.

Allegedly forging a friend's signature

Dig deeper:

Palm Bay police say Chris Balter also forged a friend’s signature on a quit claim deed, transferring his grandfather’s home to himself for $10.

The arrest report states Balter submitted the falsified document on Jan. 6, the same day his grandfather, Gilbert Balter, entered hospice care and less than a month before he allegedly gave him Ambien.

Resigns following arrest

What we know:

Chris Balter submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday to Indian River County officials. He currently faces charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Forgery, which are both third-degree felonies.

Balter was released from the Brevard County Jail on a $22,500 bond.