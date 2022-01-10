Incoming front to bring rain and cooler temperatures to Central Florida

As we head through Monday afternoon, a cold front will move down the spine of the Florida Peninsula.

This feature will increase clouds and rain chances, but both should hold off long enough to allow for a warm afternoon.

Rainfall forecast models show an increase in scattered showers and a few isolated storms from around late morning through the afternoon hours. While we're not expecting anything strong or severe, a few pockets of heavy rain and perhaps a strong wind gust or two could be in the cards.

The front will cruise through the entire area by late tonight and colder air will be funneling in. Wake-up temperatures by Tuesday morning will be smashed down into the 40s and 50s – the coolest readings will be over North Florida.

The next front we'll be tracking arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. This particular front doesn't look all that wet right now but, will offer another decent cool down as some chilly temps spill into the area from the North.

