Idaho murders: Cops take hours of video from gas station after clerk spots white car on night of stabbings

Detectives collected eight hours of surveillance video Tuesday morning from a gas station in Moscow where a clerk saw a white sedan passing by at 3:45 a.m. on the night of the unsolved stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according store workers.

An overnight assistant manager told Fox News Digital that she's been reviewing the tapes a little bit at a time over the past few days, looking for clues in her downtime on the graveyard shift. She said she was not working on the night of the murders.

Monday night, she said, she reached the 3 o'clock hour and spotted the car. She said she took a picture of the screen and sent it to an email address police set up to receive tips.

"I had a weird feeling to go get on the cameras," she said, asking that her name not be publicized out of safety concerns as the suspect remains at large.

The car drove by "real quick," she said, and turned down a side street off Highway 8.

RELATED: Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.

Last week, police said they were looking to speak with the occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra who may have information on the slayings of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. The three women lived together at the home and Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, spent the night over.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Police have said they believe anyone in the Elantra may have "critical information to share" in the case.

RELATED: Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'

Investigators arrived Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. and collected the video.

The store manager said that the officers identified themselves as state detectives and took a whole shift's worth of video.

RELATED: Idaho police warn of 'criminal charges' for web sleuths engaged in 'harassing' amid 'misinformation'

Asked if they'd found anything substantial as they left the building, one responded, "Not yet."

The clerk also provided this timestamp that she was shows where she found the white car on surveillance video on Nov. 13. (Fox News Digital)

Police say a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra was seen near the victims' home around the time of the slayings.

The detectives went directly to the police station after leaving the gas station, and it was too soon for investigators to comment on the contents of the video.

RELATED: Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene

Robbie Johnson, a police spokeswoman, said police continue to seek help from the public. No suspects have been publicly identified or taken into custody.

"If you saw anything that night that looks strange…anything you have to report, even if you don’t think it’s anything, we’re still encouraging people to send that in," she said. "When we get that information, even it's small, sometimes it can piece together the timeline, put those puzzle pieces together, and we get a greater, bigger picture of what was going on."

The Moscow Police Department is asking that the public call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.

Read more from FOX News.