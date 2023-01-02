Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced swift backslash after it was revealed in an affidavit Thursday that she awoke Nov. 13 and looked directly at the alleged murderer as he fled, then locked herself in her bedroom.
The white sedan: How police tracked down the suspect in Idaho murders
Authorities say a key piece of evidence in the case of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November turned out to be surveillance footage showing a white sedan driving past the victims' home.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger applied for internship at Pullman Police Department in fall 2022
Brian Kohberger, the criminology Ph.D. student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November, applied for an internship in the fall with the local police department in Pullman, Washington, according to a newly released probable cause affidavit.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger changed license plate five days after student slayings
The suspect in the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students switched his license plate five days after his car was spotted near the crime scene, according to state records and a newly unsealed case filing.
Shocking court documents reveal police began suspecting Kohberger less than 2 weeks after Idaho murders
Newly obtained court documents reveal that authorities investigating the University of Idaho student killings had been keeping a close eye on suspect Bryan Kohberger well before his identity was released to the public.
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho students killed: What we know about the violent quadruple murder in Moscow
Weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, police arrested a suspect in eastern Pennsylvania. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts murder and felony burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Idaho killings: What's next for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Newly obtained bodycam video shows Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students.
Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger
An Idaho judge issued a gag order Tuesday evening blocking investigators and attorneys on both sides from discussing the murder case against Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the Pennsylvania man accused of killing four college students in November.
Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition
A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Law enforcement officials broke windows and doors when executing an overnight search warrant in the arrest of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, Pennsylvania police say.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
The suspect accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November was stopped last month in Indiana while on a cross-country road trip with his father to the family's home in Pennsylvania, bodycam video shows.
Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders agrees to extradition to face charges
A criminology graduate student charged in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has waived his right to an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania so he can be taken more quickly to Idaho to stand trial.
Idaho murders: New video shows Bryan Kohberger during traffic stop in Indiana
A wide-eyed Bryan Kohberger could be seen leaning over in the driver's seat after he was pulled over by an Indiana state trooper on Dec. 15.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger remained stone-faced as reporters pelted him with questions, "Why did you do it?"
'Look at the pattern': Former FBI special agent details how officials identified suspect in Idaho slayings
Nearly seven weeks after the students were fatally stabbed in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, a 28-year-old suspect was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.