'I feel grateful': FOX 35 helps fix flooding issues for Palm Bay residents

After FOX 35 looks into drainage issues affecting their community, neighbors don't fear flooding.

Last week, FOX 35 reported on a big issue for some homeowners dealing with standing water soaking their front yards for months in Palm Bay. Neighbors said they had waited nearly half a year for city crews to investigate their concerns. Days after our story aired, they were getting the help they requested.

On Sherwood Ave. and Mott St., neighbors were overjoyed on Thursday to see the water moving through their front yards.

"I’m thankful for FOX 35 for coming out here and covering this and making this a story," said Palm Bay homeowner Luis Valdez.

This father was grateful to know his yard was drying out and standing water was finally draining.

"It’s getting firmer. It’s getting drier, so it’s great," he added. "It means my daughter will soon be able to play in the front yard like she always wants."

Kids can soon play outside again, and others can stop worrying their properties will flood.

"We’re due for some rain again, so this will help during the floods," added Joan Bridenbecker, another homeowner.

She put in a work order to help with drainage issues near her driveway nearly seven months ago, and just seven days after FOX 35 looked into the issue, city crews were out digging trenches.

Diana Guidice, worried about her neighbor’s yards, says she was "shocked, happy, thrilled" seeing the progress made. The city tells FOX 35 they are cutting back excess trees and weeds while trenching 6,000 feet in the neighborhood so water will move to larger canals.

"Already, water is moving , and that’s just the water that’s been saturated in people’s yards," Valdez said.

Neighbors said the yards may not look the best right now with all the work underway as dirt is moved when trenches are cut.

"I know it looks messy, but that’s okay," chuckled Bridenbecker, who loves landscaping.

She and others are happy they’re finally getting the requested flooding fix.

"I feel grateful for you guys coming out here, you guys putting a spotlight on this and giving us the ammunition to go to city hall and fight this," Valdez concluded.

The public works crew said they would finish up this neighborhood in the next few days, and because of this, homeowners say they aren’t living in fear of flooding anymore.