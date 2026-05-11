2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Daytona Beach

The Brief Two people were injured Monday after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the northbound lanes, which were temporarily shut down. Two drivers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to FHP.



Two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Monday morning in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Daytona Beach.

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A 2014 Kia traveling on the interstate failed to slow for traffic and collided into the back of a 2025 Toyota in front of it, according to FHP.

The collision caused the Toyota to hit the back of a 2015 BMW, FHP said.

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The drivers of the Kia and the BMW were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to FHP.

No other details about the crash have been released.

The northbound lanes were shut down while the crash was cleared. The roadway has since reopened.