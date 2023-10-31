I-95 closed in Flagler County after deadly crash with semi, officials say

Southbound Interstate 95 in Flagler County is closed and expected to be closed for several hours after a deadly crash involving a carjacking suspect out of Duval County, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The closure is on I-95 south of State Route 100, FCSO said in social media posts.

A spokesperson told FOX 35 that a suspect wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for carjacking drove off, through St. Johns County and into Flagler County, where that suspect crashed into a semi truck. That suspect, who has not been identified, has died, FCSO said. The driver of the semi truck is OK.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Jackonsville Sheriff's Office for additional information.

No other details were immediately released.