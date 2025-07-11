I-75 northbound closed in Marion County after large truck hits overpass, officials say

The Brief Interstate 75 northbound is currently closed in Marion County. The closure came after a large truck hit the overpass at Southwest 66th Street. Traffic is being diverted at Highway 484.



Interstate 75 northbound is currently closed in Marion County after a large truck hit the overpass at Southwest 66th Street, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) officials said northbound I-75 closed on Friday morning after a large truck struck the overpass at Southwest 66th Street.

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) shows that a semi-truck was hauling a large excavator on a flatbed trailer, which struck the overpass as the truck tried to drive under. The driver, a 71-year-old man from Ocala, was not injured.

Pictures from first responders show where the lower half of the overpass was struck, as well as the debris blocking the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted at Highway 484.

Officials said motorists heading northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at Exit 341 (County Road 484), go eastbound on C.R. 484, and then head north along U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet. Motorists wishing to return to I-75 should stay on U.S. 301/U.S. 441 until reaching State Road 40 in Ocala, where they can head west to return to I-75.

Increased traffic should be expected along Highway 441, Highway 301 and Highway 475 through Marion County.

This traffic camera shows the heavy backup currently on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long it will take the highway to reopen.

What you can do:

Officials are asking locals to find alternate routes and to avoid the scene of the incident.

What's next:

Authorities said they will share when the roadway is reopened.

