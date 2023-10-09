Huskies thrown over fence, abandoned, find loving home after remarkable recovery

article

Two husky puppies who were thrown over a fence and abandoned at a shelter have now found a new home.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter in Jackson, Michigan, said Rayne and Ryder have been adopted.

Last month, the shelter's surveillance camera captured the owner throwing the dogs over the 6-foot fence onto shelter property.

The puppies were six months old weighing eight and 10 pounds. They were supposed to weigh between 25 and 30 pounds.

The shelter said both the dogs suffered from emaciation, parasites and other injuries. The pups also scored a one on the national body scale, which ranges from one to nine with zeno being dead.

Fortunately, the dogs were nursed back to health because their internal organs had not shut down.

"They have since been adopted together in the same home and are continuing their recovery and weight gain," the shelter said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.