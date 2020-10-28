Hurricane Zeta forces some Florida voting sites to close early

article

Early voting locations in several counties in Florida’s Panhandle will be closing as Hurricane Zeta approaches the region.

While Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall south of New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon, Florida’s western Panhandle region is expected to see deteriorating weather conditions throughout day, officials said.

In the Pensacola area — long a Republican stronghold — all 10 early voting locations were closing Wednesday at 3 p.m. and won’t reopen until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford said on the agency’s website.

RELATED: Zeta expected to slam the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane

The voting locations should return to the normal 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. routine on Friday and Saturday, which is the last day for early voting in Florida.

Advertisement

Similar hours have been posted for early voting locations in Santa Rosa County.

| COMPLETE 2020 ELECTION GUIDE |

In neighboring Okaloosa County, Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said all early voting locations will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” as the storm approaches. Those voting locations are scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

As of September, 44% of voters in Escambia registered as Republicans, 33% as Democrats and 20% had no party affiliation.