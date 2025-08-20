Hurricane Erin live path tracker: Cone, spaghetti models, satellite, forecast

Hurricane Erin is a large and powerful storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and a central pressure of 948 mb.

As of 8 a.m., the storm is located about 400 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Outer bands of the hurricane are expected to reach the North Carolina coast by this evening, bringing worsening weather conditions. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are impacting much of the U.S. East Coast – including the Florida coast.

Authorities strongly caution beachgoers against swimming due to these hazardous conditions.

Hurricane Erin forecast track

Here is the latest forecast track for Hurricane Erin from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Erin spaghetti models

Here are some of the projected computer models of Hurricane Erin's potential path as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean, and away from Florida and the United States.

Hurricane Erin satellite images

Here are some live views of Hurricane Erin from satellites in space.