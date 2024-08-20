Hurricane Debby pushes Florida's insured losses to $116M as claims keep rising

Hurricane Debby had caused $116.15 million in estimated insured losses in Florida as of Friday, with claims continuing to come in, according to data on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

The $116.15 million total was up from $113.8 in estimated insured losses Wednesday.

The data showed that 16,483 claims had been reported as of Friday, with 10,253 involving residential property and others involving damage to such things as cars and commercial property.

Of the overall total, 2,025 claims had been closed with payments made, while 2,095 had been closed without payments.

The numbers do not include claims made to the National Flood Insurance Program. Debby made landfall Aug. 5 as a Category 1 hurricane near Steinhatchee in Taylor County, before moving across rural North Florida and into Georgia as a tropical storm.