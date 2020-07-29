Hungry squirrel steals slices from pizza box left on doorstep as part of contactless delivery

Contactless delivery has drawbacks when you order pizza and a hungry squirrel gets to it first.

Sarah Malcolm of Montclair, New Jersey said she ordered a pizza from Grubhub for contactless delivery because she was tired of cooking during quarantine.

The delivery person left the pizza on her doorstep and a hungry squirrel moved in and helped himself to some slices before Malcolm got to it.

Malcolm said she only left the pizza box there for a few minutes.

When she went out to grab the pizza she saw the squirrel eating two slices before running off.

She said the pizza box had a hole inside, which was the only clue left by the rogue rodent.

