Hummer bursts into flames just after driver filled up containers of gasoline in Homosassa, firefighters say

An SUV caught fire Wednesday, moments after investigators said the driver filled up several containers of gasoline at a Homosassa gas station.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near the Texaco gas station, located at 7593 W Grover Cleveland Blvd, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the Hummer H2 SUV engulfed in flames.

Fire rescue officials said the driver had just filled up four fuel containers at the gas station and stored them in the back of the Hummer.

(Photo: Citrus County Fire Rescue)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes. It's unclear how the fire started.

Citrus County officials said one person was injured but refused to be transported for medical treatment.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified and will coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill, fire rescue said.

