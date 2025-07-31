Hulk Hogan Day: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags at half-staff on Aug. 1

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida" on Aug. 1, 2025. Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Florida State Capitol, as well as government buildings in Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset. Hogan died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida, reports say.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared Aug. 1, 2025 as "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida," in honor and remembrance of the WWE Hall of Fame wrestler. Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died on July 24 in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71.

Hogan's cause of death was determined to be a heart attack, according to Page Six.

Gov. DeSantis ordered U.S. and State of Florida flags to be lowered to half-staff at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, as well as local and state buildings in Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Hulk Hogan's death

According to the Clearwater Police Department , first responders were called to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24 for a cardiac arrest incident. Hogan was treated on scene then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Timeline:

911 Call: 9:51 a.m.

Medical Dispatch Time: 9:51 a.m.

Medical Arrival Time: 9:56 a.m.

Police Request/Dispatch Time: 10:19 a.m.

Police Arrival Time: 10:23 a.m.

Transport Time: 10:32 a.m.

Time of Death: 11:17 a.m.

Clearwater Police said there were no signs of foul place or anything suspicious related to Hogan's death.

"I strongly encourage everyone to keep the family in their thoughts, and please respect their privacy during this difficult time," Major Nate Burnside said in a prepared statement last week.

Hulk Hogan remembered

"One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," WWE said in a social media post.

A post on Hogan's official Facebook page said he died surrounded by loved ones.

"May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades," the post read. "He will be missed, but never forgotten."