Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County

A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County.

The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker.

Just three days ago, a alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to maneuver through bushes while carrying her babies to the water.

According to National Geographic, for these reptile mothers, it's not uncommon for them to place their young ones in their mouths and transport them to another location. Their instincts tell them not to shut their jaw completely.

The mom was seen at the Circle B Preserve which is a popular spot for alligator sightings.

Anyone who is concerned about a gator can call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and they'll dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.