How to watch: Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings

Confirmation hearings begin Monday for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Ginsburg's replacement by Barrett, a conservative, would shift the balance on the court significantly right, from 5-4 in favor of conservatives to 6-3.

RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett: 5 things to know about the SCOTUS nominee

The confirmation hearings begin at 9 a.m.

