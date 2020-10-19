Expand / Collapse search

How to track your mail-in ballot: County-by-county breakdown

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 35 Orlando

How to track your mail in ballot

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson speaks to FOX 35.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots are pouring into election offices across Florida.

Voting-by-mail has been an option in the Sunshine State for nearly two decades and this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, record-highs could be broken.

Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track online the status of his or her ballot through a link within the Division of Elections' Voter Information Lookup or through their county Supervisor of Elections' website. 

FOX 35 VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and what is on the ballot

Click your county to track your mail-in ballot through its Supervisor of Elections' website:

The United States Postal Service also provides a free service called Informed Delivery that allows you to digitally preview the address side of certain mail pieces such as a requested vote-by-mail ballot that will arrive soon at your address.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the 2020 election.