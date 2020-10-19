How to track your mail-in ballot: County-by-county breakdown

Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots are pouring into election offices across Florida.

Voting-by-mail has been an option in the Sunshine State for nearly two decades and this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, record-highs could be broken.

Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track online the status of his or her ballot through a link within the Division of Elections' Voter Information Lookup or through their county Supervisor of Elections' website.

Click your county to track your mail-in ballot through its Supervisor of Elections' website:

The United States Postal Service also provides a free service called Informed Delivery that allows you to digitally preview the address side of certain mail pieces such as a requested vote-by-mail ballot that will arrive soon at your address.

