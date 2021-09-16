How to help the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando after fire

The cats and dogs saved from the fire that ripped through the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando building have been moved to a new home and are in need of donations.

"I was heartbroken. I was heartbroken because I know they need the help," Nadine James said. She stepped up to help the Orlando shelter after a massive fire on Wednesday night left extensive damage and killed 23 cats.

Nadine went with supplies to the Sanford Pet Alliance location, where the animals are now being housed and collections are underway.

The organization said that some of the main items they need include are towels, wet cat food, cleaning products, and financial donations.

"I just dropped off towels and I have some wet cat food because it was one of the first things they said they needed," Nadine explained.

Officials say volunteers are not necessary right now just supplies and money. Donations can be made on the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website and donations should be dropped off at Sanford location at 2800 County Home Road.

