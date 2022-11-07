Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
6
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Houston Astros parade live stream: Watch the celebration for World Series win

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 3:05PM
Sports
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A massive crowd of fans lined the streets of Downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win.

Astros feeling the love during World Series Parade of Champions

Virtually the entire city of Houston came out in support of the Astros big win of the World Series during the Parade of Champions in downtown.

The victory parade began at noon until a little before 2 p.m. and as expected, virtually the entire city came out for the festivities.

Mattress Mack, Paul Wall, Bun B and more on Astros victory parade float

Mattress Mack, Paul Wall, Bun B, Johnny Dang, Adrian Peterson, Andre Johnson and more on a float at the Houston Astros victory parade.

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history.

RECAP: Houston Astros win 2022 World Series!

About a million people showed up at the victory parade for the Astros’ 2017 World Series win, and arguably a similar-sized crowd if not more attended Monday.

Fans line streets of Downtown Houston for Astros victory parade

Fans have been lined up for hours ahead of the Houston Astros World Series victory parade in Downtown Houston.

The parade route was 1.7 miles, following Smith Street beginning at Preston and continuing all the way to Taum.

In addition to several Houston icons attending like Mattress Mack, Bun B, and Paul Wall, prominent lawmakers came out to enjoy the festivities like Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green. 

"2017 was good, but this one is even better because the Astros came back," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Lawmakers turn out to Houston Astros Parade of Champions

Thousands of residents have come out in support of the Houston Astros' World Series win as celebrations continue at the Parade of Champions in downtown Houston FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff caught up with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green who were also among the attendees.

"If you’re not here, you must be out of the city," said Congressman Al Green.  "The city has turned out for the Astros.  That’s our team."

Attendees enjoyed music from the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul, the University of Houston marching band, DJs, and more.

Overly excited Houston Astros fan closes out FOX 26's Parade of Champions broadcast

Always end on a good note! Fans were electric during the Houston Astros Parade of Champions and one excited fan we caught on camera busting a move as we closed out the show.

"I’m celebrating the best team in the world with the best people in the world," said Mark Drew, a Houston rap artist and producer.  "They got Houston."

MORE HOUSTON ASTROS NEWS

Fans began lining up hours before the game began to grab a good spot. That included some students whose schools canceled classes for the celebration.

Fans watching Houston Astros victory parade from 'Space City' boat

These Houston Astros fans will be watching the World Series victory parade from their boat, which they slept on in Downtown Houston overnight!

RELATED: Houston-area schools closing to celebrate World Series championship

Fans headed to the parade were asked to be patient and encouraged to pack food and drinks as temperatures were warm and humid.

Overly excited Houston Astros fan closes out FOX 26's Parade of Champions broadcast

Always end on a good note! Fans were electric during the Houston Astros Parade of Champions and one excited fan we caught on camera busting a move as we closed out the show.

"This is going to be a great day for Houston to show the world who we are as we celebrate the 2022 World Series winners, the Houston Astros," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "I congratulate the entire organization and encourage fans to arrive early, wear Astros colors, be loud, and celebrate safety."