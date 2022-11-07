A massive crowd of fans lined the streets of Downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win.

The victory parade began at noon until a little before 2 p.m. and as expected, virtually the entire city came out for the festivities.

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history.

RECAP: Houston Astros win 2022 World Series!

About a million people showed up at the victory parade for the Astros’ 2017 World Series win, and arguably a similar-sized crowd if not more attended Monday.

The parade route was 1.7 miles, following Smith Street beginning at Preston and continuing all the way to Taum.

In addition to several Houston icons attending like Mattress Mack, Bun B, and Paul Wall, prominent lawmakers came out to enjoy the festivities like Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green.

"2017 was good, but this one is even better because the Astros came back," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

"If you’re not here, you must be out of the city," said Congressman Al Green. "The city has turned out for the Astros. That’s our team."

Attendees enjoyed music from the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul, the University of Houston marching band, DJs, and more.

"I’m celebrating the best team in the world with the best people in the world," said Mark Drew, a Houston rap artist and producer. "They got Houston."

Fans began lining up hours before the game began to grab a good spot. That included some students whose schools canceled classes for the celebration.

RELATED: Houston-area schools closing to celebrate World Series championship

Fans headed to the parade were asked to be patient and encouraged to pack food and drinks as temperatures were warm and humid.

"This is going to be a great day for Houston to show the world who we are as we celebrate the 2022 World Series winners, the Houston Astros," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "I congratulate the entire organization and encourage fans to arrive early, wear Astros colors, be loud, and celebrate safety."