House fire breaks out in Altamonte Springs neighborhood, officials say

The Brief The Seminole County Fire Department says a fire broke out at a home Friday morning in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood. Officials say the fire was contained in a bedroom, but there is smoke and water damage throughout the house. The fire has now been put out. Reports show four people were inside the home, but everyone was able to get out with no injuries.



Officials say a fire broke out at a home Friday morning in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood.

The Seminole County Fire Department says the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at 109 Mercury St.

Officials say the fire started in one of the bedrooms. Although the fire was contained in the bedroom, the fire department said there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

(Credit: Seminole County Fire Department)

Firefighters said the fire has now been put out.

Reports show four people were inside the home, but everyone was able to get out OK.

Fire officials said one person was being evaluated by first responders at the scene, but no injuries were determined.

The Longwood Fire Department is also on scene to assist the Seminole County Fire Department.

FOX 35 has reached out to fire officials for more details on the fire, including what started it.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

(Credit: Seminole County Fire Department)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: