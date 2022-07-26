Hot, humid, and rainy: When lightning storms will roll through Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Lightning storms return to the area again on this Tuesday. Best chances will be well inland by this afternoon, shifting the focus away from the coastal areas. Hot highs will set up in the lower 90s at most interior locales with our coastal sites seeing upper 80s to right at 90 for PM highs. Heat index or feels like values head for the triple digits, typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Not much change at the theme parks on this Tuesday. Trending hot and humid with a rise in showers and lightning storms mainly after 2 p.m. Park visitors should watch for lightning strikes during the upswing in storm coverage.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look wet early this morning, easing as we head into the afternoon hours. Lightning storms will create safety hazards, be mindful of that. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a distant Southeast swell trickles in. Rip current risk is classified as moderate again today.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain chances ease up through midweek and temps heat up...back to the mid-90s for most inland areas. The tropics are still sleeping and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next 5 days.