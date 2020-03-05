Horses seized from Central Florida property adopted; former owner pleads not guilty to animal cruelty

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that two horses seized from a property near Edgewater in December have been adopted.

The agency provided photos and video of the animals chowing down on grass. They are much healthier now and on their way to a new home and life together.

“You talk about where we are now, versus where we were in December, it was touch and go. We didn’t think the animals were gonna make it,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

FOX 35 News showed you the horses the day before they were rescued. They were so emaciated you could see their ribs and hip bones. Former owner Anthony Cartrette was charged last month with animal cruelty and confining without sufficient food. He has pleaded not guilty.

“My office was just brought onto the case and we are investigating. We look forward to presenting our side as the case progresses in court," Cartrette's attorney, Larry Avallone, said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

Sheriff Chitwood says Cartrette is also accused of harassing his neighbors, who he thinks reported him to the authorities. He has been issued a warning.

“If you think they called or whatever, that’s not what the issue is,” Chitwood said. “The issue is you need to shut your mouth and go on with your life or you’re going to find yourself locked up again and we’ll make you the poster child once again for animal abuse and for intimidating a witness.”

People told FOX 35 News that they called about the two horses months before they were seized. Chitwood does admit tthat his agency dropped the ball. A deputy checked on the horses in July and then didn’t follow up.

“The original investigating deputy went on vacation and didn’t inform his partner who covers the other half of the county he was going to be on vacation. And it fell through the cracks. We’ve put things in place to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” the Sheriff explained.

He says those two deputies received letters of reprimand.