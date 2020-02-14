Expand / Collapse search

Hooters will give single people free wings if they shred a photo of an ex for Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES - Hooters is offering 10 free boneless chicken wings to heartbroken and single people around the country for Valentine’s Day – if they destroy a photo of their ex.

People who wish to participate in the shredding festivities can do so digitally or at a local Hooters restaurant. Participants must be 21 or older, according to the terms and conditions.

Shredders will be provided at participating restaurants for those who choose to dine-in. Anyone who does so virtually can head to hooters.com/shredyourex to watch the former flame be diced into digital pieces.

Once you’ve destroyed a photo of your ex-lover, Hooters will provide a digital coupon that’s good for 10 boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings.

In addition to the coupon, Hooters will also enter people into a contest to win a premium Bumble subscription to find their next love. Anyone who wants to enter must have the shreddable picture in a #ShredYourExFindYourNext picture frame and post that to social media.

During last year’s promotion, Hooters had more than 42,000 photos ripped to shreds.