Man in wheelchair, dog dead after hit-and-run in Orange County

The Brief A man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County on Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol said. A Lexus ES ran off the road and hit the man, the dog and a woman who were standing on the curb median on Lee Road, according to FHP. The man and the dog died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries.



A man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Road and Adanson Street in Orlando.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A Lexus ES traveling eastbound on Lee Road when it ran off the road and struck two people and a dog who were standing on the curbed median, according to the FHP report.

Debris from the wheelchair hit a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped in the turn lane on Lee Road, FHP said.

A man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County on March 19, 2026, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The man in the wheelchair and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was with the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable but critical condition, according to FHP.

The Lexus left the scene after the crash, FHP said. An unoccupied vehicle with "damage consistent with the crash" was later found unoccupied in a nearby parking lot, according to investigators.

FHP said investigators are collecting evidence to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.