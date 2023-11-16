Florida homeowner shoots, kills person trying to break into their Port Orange home: police

Stream FOX 35 News

A homeowner shot and killed a person as they tried to break into their home in Volusia County overnight, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Thursday in the 5900 block of Pelham Drive in Port Orange.

The Port Orange Police Department did not release any other details but said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News will update this article as soon as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.