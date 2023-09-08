Homeless man found murdered in woods: Cocoa police

Police are investigating after a homeless man was found murdered in Cocoa Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the westbound side of the Hubert Humphrey bridge in a wooded area just north of the roadway after reports of an aggravated battery.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.