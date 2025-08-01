Home struck by lightning in Volusia County, officials say

The Brief A home was struck by lightning on Friday afternoon in the Oak Hill area of Volusia County. There was limited damage to the home, and no one was injured. The homeowner says he was lucky because he wasn't home when it happened.



A home was struck by lightning on Friday afternoon in the Oak Hill area of Volusia County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Multiple units from the Volusia County Fire Rescue Department (VCFRD) and the Edgewater Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire around 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home located on Randal Avenue in Oak Hill.

When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a lightning strike had hit the home. The bolt hit the front of the home, causing charring of the right side of the front door.

First responders said there was limited damage to the home, and no one was injured.

A Volusia County home was struck by lightning on Friday afternoon. (Credit: Volusia County Fire Rescue Department)

‘Like a bomb going off’

What they're saying:

The homeowner tells FOX 35's Manny Martinez that he was lucky because he wasn't home when the lightning strike hit. Only a few hours before, he was inside the home with his grandson.

The homeowner was right next door when the lightning strike hit. He saw the smoke, heard the alarms and quickly dialed 911. He says the bolt that hit his home sounded "like a bomb going off."

Dig deeper:

The homeowner says he's no stranger to lightning hitting his home.

In fact, when he previously lived at a home in Rockledge, lightning struck his house twice within 30 minutes.

What we don't know:

There are currently no estimates on how much the repairs to the home will cost.