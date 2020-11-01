Hollywood Studios changes way to ride 'Rise of the Resistance'

article

If you've been to Disney's Hollywood Studios since "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" opened, you know how hard it is to get a spot on the must-do ride.

Ever since it opened last year, a "boarding group" was needed to grab a coveted spot, but getting one is the tricky part.

But now, Disney is looking to make it a little easier.

Starting Nov. 3, guests with a valid ticket, or annual pass, and a Disney Park Pass reservation for Hollywood Studios will able to access the virtual queue system from their home, hotel room or wherever they are.

This option will be available for people looking to get a boarding group at 7 a.m. on the day of their park reservation.

Things stay the same as they have been at 2 p.m., when anyone who hasn't been able to get a boarding group from earlier in the day will need to be inside Hollywood Studios to get one.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, "This new approach will make a day at Disney's Hollywood Studios more enjoyable and relaxing, as guests no longer need to be inside the park each morning to request a boarding group for the first virtual queue opportunity."

