Holly Hill mayor wants speedy test lanes after waiting 10 days for COVID-19 results

The mayor of one Volusia County city is asking the governor to bring symptomatic test lanes to the county after his own experience with delays.

Holly Hill Mayor Chris Via said he has been waiting 10 days for his results. He got tested after learning he was around a person who tested positive.

"We got tested that day and we began self-isolating immediately after I got that text,” he said over a zoom call with FOX 35 News.

He said he was promised fast results.

“We were told within 48-72 hours we would know if we were positive,” he explained.

Although having to do city business virtually and unable to attend this week’s city commission meeting, he said he’s fortunate he can stay home out of precaution.

“I don’t know my results, and I’m not sure, so I shouldn’t be going to a city commission meeting where I can possibly infect many people,” he said.

He said he knows others aren’t as fortunate.

“Citizens have called me and said listen, ‘I don’t know if I’m sick or not. I haven’t been able to get my test results back, but I have to go to work. I have to put food on the table,’” he said.

That’s why after learning about the state’s plan to roll out symptomatic lanes with quick turnarounds for people showing symptoms, he put a call out to the governor's office.

“We are asking him to do the same here in Volusia County...because 10 to 14 days is not acceptable,” he said.