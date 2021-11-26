Holidays have landed at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

article

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering special deals this weekend adding "holiday season guests can look forward to revamped festive experiences, and new virtual offerings for kids to enjoy over the holiday break."

Available for purchase on Friday, November 26 only, a special Black Friday deal for a 13-month Atlantis Annual Pass provides the passholder access to the visitor complex for the remainder of 2021 as well as all of 2022 (expiring December 31, 2022).

The 13-month Atlantis Annual Pass can be purchased at a discounted rate of $86 + tax per adult, and $68 + tax per child aged 3-11, a $10 savings. The Black Friday offer will be available online and through the Reservations Department (855-433-4210).

On Cyber Monday, savvy shoppers can take advantage of a Buy-One, Get-One daily admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for just $57 + tax.

Available only on Monday, November 29, 2021, this offer includes free child daily admission with the purchase of each adult ticket. This special offer provides one-day access to the visitor complex and must be used by December 24, 2021.

This Cyber Monday offer is available through the Reservations Department (855-433-4210) and online only.

