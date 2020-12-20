Holiday recipe: Allison's Peppermint Chocolate Christmas Cookies

Let's face it: the holidays are the perfect excuse to indulge in some delicious sweets!

FOX 35's Allison Gargaro has an amazing holiday cookie recipe that's perfect for the whole family, as a gift, and leaving out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve!

Allison's Peppermint Chocolate Christmas Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. Baking soda

1/2 tsp. Salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp. Peppermint extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup Andies peppermint crunch candies

1 bag white chocolate melts

1 tsp. Coconut oil

Topping:

colored sprinkles

crushed candy canes or crushed Andies peppermint candies

Method:

Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl, set aside. Cream together the butter and sugars in a stand mixer until light brown. Add in the eggs, vanilla and peppermint extracts.

Slowly add the flour mixture until combined. Add in the chocolate chips and Andies mints. Refrigerate the dough for at least an hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Scoop out dough onto a lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool completely.

Melt the white chocolate, melts with coconut oil in 30-second increments until fully melted. Stir every 30 seconds.

Dip, or spoon the white chocolate on half of the cookie. Immediately top the cookies with sprinkles or candies.

Enjoy with milk, hot cocoa or ice cream!