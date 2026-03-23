Hoax threats against Volusia County schools prompt increased law enforcement presence

The Brief Four Volusia County high schools were targeted in coordinated bomb threat emails on Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement agencies increased their presence at the schools, but investigators determined the threats weren't credible. The sheriff's office said students and staff are safe, and the schools remain open.



Law enforcement agencies in Volusia County increased their presence at multiple schools after the schools received threats on Monday morning.

Deltona High School, DeLand High School, New Smyrna Beach High School and Atlantic High School received identical bomb threats through email, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

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Investigators determined that the threats were not credible, and the schools remain open, according to officials.

"Students and staff are safe," the sheriff's office said.

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Investigators say the emails were sent from an overseas VPN account and consistent with swatting attempts "designed to cause disruption and fear."

School resource officers and deputies conducted safety sweeps at the schools and a bomb-detection K-9 was put on standby while the Threat Assessment Unit monitored the situation, according to the sheriff's office.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office is working with multiple agencies on the investigation, including DeLand Police Department, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Port Orange Police Department and Volusia County Schools.