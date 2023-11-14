Highlands County father dead after holding children hostage in 18-hour standoff, firing at deputies: HCSO

article

A Highlands County man is dead after holding his two children hostage in an 18-hour standoff that ended in a burning home and shots fired at deputies.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office two children were safely released from a hostage situation Tuesday afternoon after their father, Sonny Ray Holland Sr., 43, held them in their Venus home.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the home on Oliver Road at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find that the victim had escaped the home, but Holland remained in the home with the couple's two children, ages 3 and 4.

Holland refused to come out when deputies approached the home. According to HCSO, deputies established a perimeter and tried to convince him to come outside due to the danger of making a forced entry into a home with children.

Sonny Ray Holland Sr. (Photo Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the sheriff's office obtained search and arrest warrants for Holland, a three-time convicted felon, and the property.

Crisis negotiators, who were joined by the HCSO SWAT team, tried throughout the night to persuade Holland to come outside or release the children; he continued to refuse.

After more than 12 hours on the phone with Holland trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful end, HCSO reported that the Polk County's SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team relieved them.

At 4:25 p.m., the children were released unharmed. Shortly afterward, deputies introduced liquid-based gas canisters into the mobile home to try to force Holland to exit. According to the sheriff's office, deputies then heard a gunshot and the house began smoking.

With the house beginning to burn, Holland walked out of the mobile home and fired at Polk County SWAT team members, who returned fire. Holland immediately retreated back into the burning home at this point, according to HCSO.

Photo courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

The home was fully engulfed in flames when Holland reentered, and first responders were unable to enter, according to the sheriff's office. Holland could not be rescued, and he died.

An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

"I want to commend our deputies, SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators for giving their all for 12 hours on this incident," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "I also want to thank Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office for allowing us to utilize their resources and give our deputies a much-needed break.

"Our prayers are with the children and the rest of the family whose lives were forever changed today."

The incident will be investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.