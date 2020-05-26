'Hero' UPS driver stops on delivery route to fix American flag

A UPS driver took a slight detour during his delivery on May 22, stopping to unfurl an American flag outside an Adair, Oklahoma, home.

Security footage uploaded to Facebook shows the UPS driver dropping off a package on a porch, then pausing to fix an American flag wrapped around its pole.

He gently straightens the flag out before leaving on his route. Uploader Chelsie Root Ashley captioned the video: “The hero of today is my UPS driver!!”

Root told Fox 23 News she uploaded the footage because the driver “didn’t know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it.”