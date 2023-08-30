Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Idalia storm surge prevents firefighters from reaching burning home in Hernando Beach: HCFR

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:48PM
Florida
FOX 13 News

Hernando County house fire

A house in Hernando County burned in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. - A house in Hernando Beach has been deemed a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning while Hurricane Idalia passed by on the West Coast. 

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Gulf Winds Circle for reports of a house fire, as surrounding streets flooded due to a storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia. 

READ: Hurricane Idalia: Crews rescue Hudson Beach residents trapped inside homes

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says that while crews were on the scene shortly before 10 a.m., storm conditions made it difficult to access the residence. 

Officials say the believed the home was vacant at the time of the fire and deemed the residence a total loss. 

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend Area of Florida early Wednesday morning as a major Category 3 storm. 