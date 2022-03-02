Here’s what’s new on Tubi in March

article

Need something new to watch this month? Tubi has you covered. The free, ad-supported streaming platform is debuting two new original features alongside a slate of award-winning films and blockbuster classics.



So whether you want to watch Will Smith face off against vampires in "I Am Legend" or Michael Keaton riff on his Batman persona in the Oscar-winning "Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)," there’s something for everyone.



Check out a preview of Tubi’s two new originals and then find a full list of new arrivals, broken down by genre.

Tubi Originals

"Gone Before Her Time: When The Music Stopped" (streaming March 2):

This two-hour music documentary special "celebrates the influences, controversies and legacies of four iconic female performers whose lives tragically ended at the peaks of their careers — vocalists so big, we only need their first names to conjure their music in our ears and beauty in our eyes: Amy (Winehouse), Aaliyah (Dana Haughton), Left Eye (Lopes) and Selena (Quintanilla-Perez)."

"Deadly Cheer Mom" (streaming March 25):

This thriller follows a high school cheerleading captain named Beth who finds her world turned upside down when salacious videos of her smoking and drinking begin to circulate around the school. Though Beth insists the videos are fake, that’s not enough to stop her from getting kicked off the squad. Now Beth’s only hope of getting her life back on track is to catch the culprit and prove her innocence. But as she delves into her investigation, all signs point to the person she least suspected.

New Arrivals

Action

SPOTLIGHT: Liam Neeson tries to save his daughter in "Taken," while "Stranger Things" star David Harbour dons some iconic comic book horns in "Hellboy" (2019).

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)

"Constantine"

"Elektra"

"Hancock"

"I Am Legend"

"Jarhead"

"Man on Fire" (2004)

"Mo’ Money"

"Nighthawks"

"Painkiller Jane"

"Revolver" (2005)

"Safe"

"The Tourist"

Black Cinema

SPOTLIGHT: Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle deliver buddy comedy gold in 1997’s "B.A.P.S" (a.k.a. Black American Princesses), while Whoopi Goldberg leads the acclaimed drama "The Color Purple," which earned 11 nominations at the 1985 Academy Awards.

"A Low Down Dirty Shame"

"Brown Sugar"

"Eve’s Bayou"

"Fat Albert"

"I Think I Love My Wife"

"Johnson Family Vacation"

"Mr. 3000"

"Our Family Wedding"

"Set It Off"

"Tales From the Hood"

"The Players Club"

"The Sixth Man"

"Thin Line Between Love and Hate"

"Three Can Play that Game"

Comedy

SPOTLIGHT: "The Princess Bride" storms the castle with its fairy tale magic, while Reese Witherspoon takes Harvard Law School by storm in "Legally Blonde."

"Bad Company" (2002)

"Big Fat Liar"

"Chai Lai Angels"

"Confessions of a Shopaholic"

"Disaster Movie"

"Dude Where’s My Car?"

"Gigli"

"I Love You Phillip Morris"

"I Spy"

"Legally Blonde 2"

"Like Mike"

"Metro"

"Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase" (2019)

"National Lampoon’s European Vacation"

"The Bucket List"

"The Heat" (2013)

"The Sitter" (2011)

"Shallow Hal"

"Sister Act"

"Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit"

"This Means War"

"Unfinished Business"

Drama

SPOTLIGHT: Tom Hanks tries to find his way home in "Cast Away," while Edward Norton tries to find himself via Brad Pitt in "Fight Club."

"Before and After" (1996)

"Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"

"Crash"

"Donnie Brasco"

"Driving Miss Daisy"

"Edward Scissorhands"

"Field of Dreams"

"For Love of the Game"

"Jackie" (2016)

"Lawless"

"Seven Pounds"

"The Fault in our Stars"

"The Impossible"

"The Thin Red Line" (1998)

"Wild" (2014)

Horror

SPOTLIGHT: Deliciously gruesome deaths take center stage in "Final Destination" and "Final Destination 2." (Note to self: never drive behind a logging truck.)

"Anacondas: Trail of Blood"

"Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid"

"Death Link" (streaming March 4)

"Deep Rising"

"It" (1990)

"Lake Placid 2""Lake Placid 3"

"Lake Placid: The Final Chapter"

"The Eye"

"Valentine"

Kids & Family

SPOTLIGHT: Before Selena Gomez was solving mysteries in "Only Murders in the Building," she was palling around with her kid sister Joey King in "Ramona and Beezus."

"Even Mice Belong in Heaven" (streaming March 11)

"Marley & Me"

"Robots" (2005)

"The Goonies"

Sci-Fi & Thriller

SPOTLIGHT: Those "damn dirty apes!" do their thing in both "Planet of the Apes" (1968) and "Planet of the Apes" (2001).

"Alien Resurrection"

"Alien 3"

"Bicentennial Man"

"Cellular"

"Con Air"

"Enemy of the State"

"From Hell"

"Future World"

"Green Zone"

"House of Glass" (streaming March 4)

"One Hour Photo"

"Starship Troopers"

"Siberia" (2018)

"Silent Hours" (streaming March 11)

"The Gateway"

"The Recruit"

"Ultraviolet"

"Unfaithful"

"Vice"

TV Shows

SPOTLIGHT: "Friday Night Lights" celebrates the heart of Texas football.

"Big Rich Texas"

"Big Rich Atlanta"

"Buck Rogers" (streaming March 15)

"Flip It Like Disick"

"Grady"

"Law & Order: UK" (streaming March 15)

"Malcolm & Eddie"

"Maverick"

"McCloud"

"Notorious" (2016)

"Shades of Blue" (streaming March 15)

"The Steve Harvey Show"

"The Player" (2015)

"The Tick" (2001)

Even more Tubi Originals, streaming for free!

10 Truths About Love (2022): Camilla Belle stars as Carina Franklin, a thriving romance columnist who has her own love life totally figured out — at least until her longtime boyfriend dumps her. Even worse, her editor insists on giving her column a "male perspective" and hires a writer named Liam (David Lafontain) to balance her out. When the two new co-workers clash, Liam sets out to demonstrate that his tactics work by helping Carina win back her ex. Of course, in trying to prove each other wrong, Liam and Carina might just realize how right they really are for each other. "10 Truths About Love" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-14. 90 minutes. Dir: Brian K. Roberts. Featuring: Camilla Belle, David Lafontaine, Jennifer De Lucia, Karn Kalra, Paula Rivera, David Keeley.

The Freak Brothers (2021): Smoke 'em if you got 'em! Pete Davidson, Woody Harrelson and John Goodman lead the voice cast of this adult animated stoner comedy based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic comic, "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers." The series follows three 1960s hippie stoners who smoke a magical strain of weed, only to fall into a 50-year slumber and wake up in the 2020s. While time (and weed culture) may have changed, the Freak Brothers are just as mellow as ever. "The Freak Brothers" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-MA. One season, 8 episodes. Also featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, Adam Devine.

Domingo (2020): From Mexican director Raúl López Echeverría, this feel-good comedy follows Domingo (Eduardo Covarrubias), a 55-year-old man living in a poor suburb near Guadalajara. When his wife abruptly leaves him, Domingo decides to do everything in his power to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer commentator. Soon enough, his impassioned weekly commentaries on local amateur matches are changing lives throughout his neighborhood. "Domingo" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-MA. 95 minutes. Dir: Raúl López Echeverría. Language: Spanish. Also featuring: Martha Claudia Moreno, Jesus Hernandez.

