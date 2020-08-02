Here are the shelters open along the Central Florida coast as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Tropical Storm Isaias is nearing Florida and is expected to impact residents along the coast with tropical-storm-force winds and rains.

Several shelters along the coast are open for residents who need them.

BREVARD COUNTY

A storm shelter opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Viera Regional Community Center, Brevard County officials said.

Located at 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, the shelter will provide food and a place to stay as Tropical Storm Isaias impacts Florida's coast.

County officials say that the shelter will be laid out to provide for CDC-recommended social distancing. There will also be health screenings, temperature checks, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Those seeking shelter are asked to bring their own supplies, bedding, any needed medications, changes of clothes, sturdy shoes, personal hygiene items, entertainment items, face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers.

Pets are reportedly welcomed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County is opening a limited number of shelters for people in need ahead of Isaias.

Public shelters opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday. County officials are urging people who can to shelter in place but the shelter is open for those who need it.

Face coverings are mandatory at all shelters and a wellness assessment will be given to people prior to being allowed in, according to officials.

The shelters opening are:

DeLand High, 800 N. Hill Ave. is available as a general population shelter.

The Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Road 44, DeLand, is also available as a general population shelter, and is pet friendly. This shelter houses people and pets in the same location. All companion animals must have a current license, vaccinations, identification and rabies tags. They must be confined in pet carriers or crates and must be under control at the facility at all times.

Galaxy Middle, 2400 Eustace Ave., Deltona, and Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand, will serve as special needs shelters. Special needs shelters assist evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. They are pet friendly. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location. It is too late to pre-register for a special needs shelter. Residents who are not registered will be assessed upon arrival at the shelters. People with special needs must be accompanied by a caregiver if this type of assistance is normally needed; note that only one caregiver will be permitted.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County officials have not yet announced that they are opening any shelters yet but they did say that if they open one, it will be at Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive. No other details were provided.

The county is currently advising people shelter in place at home. Barrier island residents and those along the Intracoastal should be prepared to evacuate.

FOX 35 will update this list of shelters as county announce openings.

