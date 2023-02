Nearly 2 million specialty license plates were on Florida roads as of Jan. 2023.

Using data provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, we have compiled a list of the top 10 specialty plates based on registrations, which are ranked below.

1) Endless Summer: 124,734

2) Helping Sea Turtles Survive: 104,079

3) University of Florida: 92,287

4) Miami Heat: 69,784

5) Florida State University: 69,433

6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60,120

7) Protect Wild Dolphins: 54,415

8) Save the Manatee: 52,291

9) Marine Corps: 50,050

9) Save Our Seas: 45,134

